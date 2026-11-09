Fenerbahçe Denies Reports of Francesco Totti Joining the Club’s Management

Roma legend Francesco Totti will not take up a managerial or executive position at Fenerbahçe, despite reports in the Turkish media. The Istanbul giants categorically rejected the speculation, describing it as completely unfounded.

The reports were initially published by the Turkish newspaper “Sözcü” and were subsequently picked up by other media outlets in the country. According to the reports, the former Roma captain, who is currently not affiliated with any club, had been considered for a key position within Fenerbahçe’s sporting structure.

The idea was for Totti to become an important figure in the development of the “yellow and blues’” football project, using the experience he has accumulated over the years and his vision for running the club.

Fenerbahçe, however, was quick to put an end to the speculation with an official statement. The club’s management urged the media to verify their information before publishing it.

“The information published today under the headline ‘Fenerbahçe’s Football Brain’ and subsequently picked up and circulated by other media outlets, claiming that Francesco Totti will take on a role in the sporting and management structure of our club, is completely unfounded.

We urge media organizations that disseminate false reports without first checking and confirming them to adhere to the principles of journalism and act responsibly,” the Turkish club said in its statement.