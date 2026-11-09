Manchester United have still not decided Carrick’s future

Manchester United have still not made a final decision on whether Michael Carrick will remain in charge of the team. The 4-4 draw with Aston Villa left the English giants in 18th place in the Premier League and resulted in the club’s worst start to a domestic campaign in 40 years.

Carrick is managing the team for the third match after the club’s management decided to give him more time following the 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth on 25 October. In their last three matches, Manchester United have recorded one win, one draw and one defeat, which the club’s management believes presents a mixed picture of the 45-year-old coach’s work.

“I will not resign,” Carrick said after the dramatic match against Aston Villa. His team fell two goals behind on two occasions but managed to earn a point. According to BBC information, this is a sign that the players still support the coach, although the results remain a serious problem.

The goals conceded are the most visible negative aspect of Manchester United’s performances. The team have conceded eight goals in their last three matches and 19 in the league overall. Only Crystal Palace and Ipswich have conceded more.

In all competitions, Manchester United have conceded 15 goals in their last three matches. Their only clean sheet of the season came in the victory over Sabah FC of Azerbaijan in the Champions League.

Despite the poor results, the management notes that the players came back in the match against Aston Villa, as well as in the previous game. They have trailed by two goals three times in their last two matches, which has been regarded as a sign that the squad have not given up on Carrick.

Following the defeat by Bournemouth, the management considered options for replacing the coach. The names under consideration included former Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The final decision will be influenced by chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox. The two-week international break gives the club time to assess the situation before the next match.

It will be a particularly difficult one for Manchester United. On 22 November, the team will visit Liverpool. After that, five of their next seven league opponents will be from the bottom half of the table. This run includes home matches against Coventry, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland, who are currently among the bottom five teams.