Georgi Yomov scores his first goal since returning

Georgi Yomov scored his first goal since returning to the pitch. The winger converted a penalty in the 85th minute to complete CSKA II’s 3:1 victory over Rilski Sportist in a Second League matchday 15 fixture.

The match was played at Dragalevtsi Stadium. CSKA II took the lead in the 35th minute after an own goal by Pavel Todorov, but Rilski Sportist equalised three minutes after the break. Marto Boychev shot from the edge of the penalty area, and after a deflection the ball went into the hosts’ net.

In the 64th minute, the capital side moved ahead again. Martin Stoychev headed in a corner, with the ball taking a deflection off Viktor Genev’s back before finding the net.

Five minutes before the end, CSKA II were awarded a penalty. Yomov stepped up and converted it to make it 3:1. This was his first goal since returning to competitive football after a four-year ban for violating anti-doping rules.

CSKA II back on top

The victory returned CSKA’s second team to first place in the Second League. The side have collected 31 points, two more than Vihren. First-team player Mohamed Brahimi was also in the hosts’ lineup and played the full 90 minutes.

For Yomov, the goal came more than four years after his previous one. He scored for CSKA’s first team in their 4:0 victory over Makedonija Gjorche Petrov on 28 July 2022. After that match, a positive doping test led to a lengthy suspension from football.

After the match, Rilski Sportist head coach Plamen Krumov questioned the situation leading to the penalty, without categorically claiming that the decision had been incorrect.

“We made a mistake while building up and gifted them a penalty. I can’t even judge whether there was one. I was far away,” Krumov said.

Rilski Sportist remain on 20 points. In the next round, the Samokov side will host Hebar on 15 November.

Sources: sportal.bg, palmssport.bg, gol.bg