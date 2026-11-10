McDavid Leads Edmonton to Victory Over Rangers

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the New York Rangers 3:1 in the highest-scoring of the latest games in the National Hockey League. Connor McDavid scored one goal and extended his streak of recording at least one point in each of the first 19 games of the season. This made him the fourth player in NHL history to make such a start.

Leon Draisaitl scored two goals for the hosts, while Devon Levi made 29 saves. Jaroslav Chmelar scored the Rangers' only goal. After Draisaitl's second goal, New York requested a video review for goaltender interference, but the decision was upheld: „The original call is confirmed – Edmonton goal“.

Philadelphia Ended Vancouver's Streak

The Philadelphia Flyers won 3:1 against the Vancouver Canucks on the road. The victory ended a run of five losses in the Flyers' last six games. Vancouver remains with three wins and 16 losses at the start of the season, while Philadelphia improved its record to five wins, 10 losses and five overtime losses.

Sharks Came Back to Beat Islanders After Shootout

The San Jose Sharks defeated the New York Islanders 3:2 after overtime and a shootout. The visitors led 2:1 after the second period, but Tyler Toffoli tied the game in the third. Ivar Stenberg, who had already scored a goal in regulation, also scored the winning shootout goal.

Yaroslav Askarov made 39 saves for San Jose, while Ilya Sorokin stopped 32 shots. The victory was the Sharks' seventh of the season.

Results from the Previous Day

On November 8, the Boston Bruins defeated the Florida Panthers 4:1, the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Buffalo Sabres 4:1, and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4:3.

The New Jersey Devils routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 4:0, the Calgary Flames defeated Philadelphia 4:3 after overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5:2. The NHL's next schedule includes seven games, including Colorado Avalanche – Toronto, Minnesota Wild – Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals – Ottawa Senators.

Sources: nhl.com, playpausehockey.com