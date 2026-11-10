Have Levski Fans Fallen Out of Love with Julio Velázquez?

The heavy 0–3 defeat to CSKA sparked strong discontent among Levski supporters, with the sharpest criticism on social media directed at head coach Julio Velázquez. Some fans called for a change in the coaching position, while others accused the team of lacking aggression and character in the Eternal Derby.

The match on November 8 ended in a convincing victory for CSKA after two goals in the first half and a third in the 58th minute. The defeat was Levski’s first in the league this season. “The Blues” remained second with 32 points, two behind CSKA, but with a game in hand.

Criticism of Velázquez focuses on his lineup and substitutions

In the comments under Levski’s post on “Facebook”, supporters most often questioned the starting lineup. According to some of them, several key players were left on the bench, while others were given starting places despite their poor form. There was also criticism of the timing of the substitutions, which fans felt came far too late, when the score was already 0–3.

“You are not forgiven!”, “A mockery of the entire Blue community!” and “Resign!” were among the messages quoted in posts after the match. Other supporters asked why players had been rested for a match followed by an international break. The discontent is directed not only at Velázquez, but also at individual players, the squad building and the club’s management.

Some fans are also defending the coach

However, another position can also be seen in the same discussions. Some Levski supporters are calling for no hasty conclusions to be drawn after a single match and point out that the team is near the top of the standings and has a game in hand over CSKA. There are also calls to support the players rather than demand an immediate change of coach.

This means that the comments on social media do not show that all fans have turned against Julio Velázquez. What is clearer is the sharp rise in discontent following the second consecutive defeat to CSKA within two months. In September, the “Reds” also won the Super Cup 4–2.

“It hurts as if I had been stabbed with a knife”

Velázquez himself took responsibility for the performance and apologized to the supporters. “It hurts as if I had been stabbed with a knife,” the Spaniard said after the match. He admitted that Levski had failed to match the opponent’s aggression and tempo, but rejected the idea that everything the team had achieved up to that point should be discarded because of one defeat.

The next opportunity to respond will come on November 22, when Levski host Lokomotiv Sofia. Until then, the main question surrounding Velázquez remains whether the defeat to CSKA will prove to be an isolated setback or a sign of a deeper problem in the team’s performances in big matches.