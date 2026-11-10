Kompany returns to Bayern’s training ground

Vincent Kompany returned to Bayern’s training ground in Munich after an absence of nearly three weeks due to a health problem. The Belgian coach was seen at his office on Säbener Straße on Tuesday morning, where he worked on a computer and spoke with sporting director Christoph Freund. The information was reported by German media, while DPA confirmed his appearance at the club’s complex.

From his office, Kompany watched the rehabilitation sessions of injured players Luis Díaz and Jamal Musiala. The club, however, has not announced that he has already taken charge of the full training process or that he will immediately return to the substitutes’ bench.

Absence began after fainting

The coach fainted on October 23 while watching a training session of Bayern’s second team. The club said he was given medical assistance and remained under medical observation. It was later reported that Kompany had spent six days in hospital due to irritation of the meninges.

In his absence, the team was led by assistant coach Aaron Danks. According to DPA, he recorded four wins and one draw. In the German championship and cup matches, Bayern continued its preparations without its permanent head coach on the bench.

Return against Cologne expected

Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeneß said that Kompany should return after the international break. “He will be back on the bench after the international break,” Hoeneß said, indicating a period of two to three weeks.

Bayern’s first match after the break is the home game against Cologne on November 20. This is the expected date for Kompany’s return in an official match, but the final decision will depend on his condition and the assessment of the medical team.

Danks also indicated that Kompany’s recovery was progressing well. “He looks very positive and is on the way to a full recovery,” the assistant said, without specifying a date for his return to full duties.

Sources: sueddeutsche.de, fcbayern.com