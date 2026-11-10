Lens sack second coach since the start of the season

Lens have dismissed Yannick Cahuzac as head coach, French media reported. The decision comes after just 56 days in charge of the first team and makes Cahuzac the second manager to be sacked by the club since the start of the season.

Cahuzac took charge of Lens on 15 September, having previously served as an assistant to Dino Toppmöller. The German was dismissed after four Ligue 1 matches and six games in total at the helm of the team. Cahuzac was initially seen as a temporary solution, but the club subsequently retained him as permanent head coach without a specific time limit.

Two heavy defeats in four days

The final period of his tenure was marked by two painful defeats at the Stade „Bollaert-Delelis“. On 4 November, Lens lost 1:9 to Italy's Como in the Champions League, and four days later they suffered a 1:2 defeat to Marseille in Ligue 1.

After the match against Como, Cahuzac took responsibility for the team's performance. „We are all responsible, me above all,“ he told Lensois.com before the game against Marseille. The defeat to the Olympique side proved to be his final match in charge of Lens.

Lens are 11th in Ligue 1

After ten rounds, Lens sit 11th in the standings with 13 points. The team have four wins, one draw and five defeats, while the gap to the relegation zone is five points. At the same time, the club continue their Champions League campaign, where the heavy defeat to Como increased the pressure surrounding the team.

Lens have yet to announce who will fill the vacant position. The team's next match is a home game against Toulouse on 21 November, in the 11th round of the French league. By then, the club's management must choose the team's third coach for the 2026/27 season.

Sources: footmercato.net, 20minutes.fr, lensois.com