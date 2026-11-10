The captain of the Bulgarian national volleyball team, Alex Grozdanov, made a major contribution to his Bogdanka LUK (Lublin) side's latest victory in Poland's PlusLiga. The Bulgarian middle blocker was flawless in attack in the away match against Energa Indykpol AZS (Olsztyn), won by his team 3:1 in sets (25:18, 25:21, 23:25, 25:20).

The match from the fifth round of the championship was played at the “Urania” hall in front of 4,030 spectators and lasted 96 minutes.

Grozdanov started as a starter and remained on the court throughout all four sets. The national team player demonstrated exceptional efficiency in attack, converting all four of his attempts without committing a single error. Thus, he achieved 100% efficiency in this aspect of the game.

In addition to his four successful attacks, the Bulgarian volleyball player also scored two points from blocks. Thus, the middle blocker finished the match with a total of six points and a positive efficiency rating of +5.

Grozdanov's convincing performance helped Bogdanka LUK continue its successful run in the Polish championship.