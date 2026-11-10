CSKA II footballer fainted in the stands during the match against Rilski Sportist

An unpleasant incident overshadowed the Second League match between CSKA II and Rilski Sportist from the 14th round. During half-time of the game, played at the stadium in Dragalevtsi, spectators witnessed a young man fainting, who later turned out to be Konstantin Yordanov, the striker of the “Reds’” reserve team. The footballer was not included in the squad for the match.

CSKA’s medical team reacted immediately and provided assistance to the player, who quickly regained consciousness. According to initial information, Yordanov had not eaten, leading to suspicions that his discomfort was caused by a drop in blood sugar.

Despite his rapid stabilisation, as a precaution, the ambulance at the stadium transported him to hospital for further medical examinations. CSKA first-team footballer Andrey Yordanov, his first cousin, also got into the emergency vehicle with him. He had attended the match as a spectator.

According to information from Gong.bg, Konstantin Yordanov’s condition is now good, and the striker is recovering at home.

Since the start of the season, the young footballer has made 13 appearances and scored five goals for CSKA’s second team. He joined the club in the winter of 2026, having previously played for Belasitsa. During the autumn half of last year, Yordanov made 16 appearances in the second tier of Bulgarian football.

The striker is the son of former CSKA footballer Evgeni Yordanov, who currently serves as chairman of the Regional Council of the football governing body in Kyustendil.