All Key Figures at Lokomotiv Sofia in Crucial Meeting

A crucial meeting about the future of Lokomotiv Sofia is currently taking place, Gong.bg has learned. All key figures at the club are attending, and it is expected to become clear soon who will take charge of the team, which has fallen into a serious crisis.

Until very recently, Georgi Donkov was the leading candidate for the position, but the management’s plans appear to have changed. According to the information, the bosses of the “Railwaymen” have turned their attention to Gjoko Hadzhievski – the specialist who managed to save Spartak Varna from relegation a year ago.

The former CSKA manager is currently without a job after surprisingly parting ways with the Varna-based team at the beginning of the current season.

Lokomotiv Sofia began the campaign with high ambitions and Lyuboslav Penev at the helm. However, the results failed to live up to expectations, and the capital club are bottom of the efbet Liga. The management’s forthcoming decision should give the team a new direction as it attempts to emerge from its difficult situation.