Botev Plovdiv: “We are devastated by the tragedy”

Botev Plovdiv extended its condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in the serious crash on the Trakia Motorway.



"We are devastated by the tragedy that has cast a shadow over so many families.



At this extremely difficult moment, our thoughts are with the injured, who continue to fight for their lives.



We urge everyone who is able to help by donating blood at the blood center of Dr. Ivan Seliminski Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment in Sliven," the club said in a statement.