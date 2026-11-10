Grigor Dimitrov Talks About Marriage to Eiza González

True euphoria accompanied the arrival of Grigor Dimitrov and his partner Eiza González in Mexico City. Dozens of journalists welcomed the star couple at the airport, and the Bulgarian tennis player made an intriguing confession related to the future of their relationship.

Eiza has prepared a special program for Grisho in her hometown, through which she wants to introduce him to the local culture and traditions. The actress explained that she returned home specifically so that Dimitrov and her family could spend more time together.

Among the planned activities are a tasting of traditional Mexican dishes, as well as an unusual experience – a purification ritual with a shaman in the center of the capital.

The ceremony is among the well-known local attractions. During it, people dressed in traditional colorful garments and adorned with feathers use aromatic herbs to drive away negative energy and attract positive energy.

Of course, journalists did not miss the opportunity to ask the couple what the next step in their relationship would be and whether they were planning a wedding. Eiza replied with a smile: „Don’t give in to the pressure, darling!“

Dimitrov, however, did not avoid the topic and admitted that the two had already discussed such a possibility.

„We have talked about it and discussed this possibility. It could happen soon,“ the Bulgarian tennis player said, fueling expectations of an upcoming wedding.