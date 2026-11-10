FIA confirms Formula 1 finales in Qatar and Abu Dhabi

The Formula 1 season will end with the Qatar Grand Prix and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem confirmed. The two races remain on the calendar despite security concerns in the Middle East.

“We are ready for Qatar and Abu Dhabi,” Ben Sulayem wrote on Instagram.

“We are fully prepared and determined to deliver two outstanding race weekends and a spectacular finale to the Formula 1 championship. We are working closely with our partners to ensure that everything is in place for the drivers, teams and fans,” the FIA president said.

When are the final two races?

The Qatar Grand Prix is scheduled for November 27–29 at the Lusail Circuit. The following weekend, from December 4 to 6, the season finale will take place in Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina.

Thus, the final two rounds will be held in the same region. On the 2026 Formula 1 calendar, Qatar is the 22nd race, while Abu Dhabi is the 23rd and final one.

Calendar changes

Earlier this year, the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix were postponed due to security concerns in the region. On March 14, the FIA and Formula 1 announced that the two races would not take place during the originally planned April period.

At the time, the FIA president said that the safety and well-being of participants and staff were the top priority. Subsequently, attention turned to whether the final races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi would remain on the schedule.

In his latest statement, Ben Sulayem assured that preparations for the two weekends are continuing. “We look forward to welcoming everyone for two exciting race weekends and an unforgettable end to the Formula 1 season,” he said.

Sources: bta.bg, fia.com