Will Levski Part Ways with Oliver Kamdem?

Levski right-back Oliver Kamdem may leave “Gerena,” the African publication “Africafoot” reports. According to the information, the Cameroonian international is no longer part of the club’s plans and will not be offered an extension to his contract, which expires in June 2027.

The publication claims that the defender is already exploring his options for continuing his career at another club. What is more, his agents want to arrange a transfer as early as the winter window. Clubs from Turkey and Portugal are interested in the player.

Kamdem’s situation at Levski has become seriously complicated during the current season. He has played just 128 minutes and has gradually lost the confidence of head coach Julio Velázquez.

The Cameroonian footballer is the third choice at right-back behind Aldair and Hevertton, further casting doubt on his future with the “Blues.”

The former Lokomotiv Plovdiv defender was not even included in Levski’s squad for the derby against CSKA, despite having no health problems.

So far, Levski has not officially confirmed an impending parting of ways with Kamdem.