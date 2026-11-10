CSKA, Ludogorets and the BFU also expressed solidarity after the tragedy on the Trakia Motorway

PFC CSKA issued an emotional message following the serious accident on the Trakia Motorway. The club expressed its condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died and wished strength and a speedy recovery to the injured.

The “Reds” also appealed to everyone who is able to help by donating blood at the blood center of Dr. Ivan Seliminski Hospital in Sliven.

Here is CSKA’s full message:

“PFC CSKA expresses its deep solidarity with everyone affected by the serious tragedy on the Trakia Motorway.

We extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died. Our thoughts are with the injured, to whom we wish strength and a successful recovery.

We call on everyone who is able to help by donating blood at the blood center of Dr. Ivan Seliminski Hospital in Sliven.

At times like these, every helping hand matters.”

Ludogorets’ message:

"PFC Ludogorets mourns the victims of the serious accidents that occurred this morning on the Trakia Motorway. We extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died.

At this difficult time, we pray for the lives and recovery of all those injured. We express our support for their families and thank the medical and rescue teams fighting to save human lives. We call on everyone in the areas of Sliven, Yambol, Burgas and Stara Zagora who is able to donate and meets the requirements to give blood.

Blood can be donated at the following locations:

Sliven – Blood Center at Dr. Ivan Seliminski Hospital, on the first floor of Diagnostic and Consultation Center II, the former Third Polyclinic, 2 Stefan Karadja St. The announced blood donation hours are every day from 08:00 to 14:30.

Yambol – Transfusion Hematology Department at St. Panteleimon Hospital, 30 Panayot Hitov St.

Burgas – Transfusion Hematology Department at University Hospital Burgas, in the yellow building behind Diagnostic and Consultation Center I, the former First Polyclinic.

Stara Zagora – Regional Center for Transfusion Hematology, 2 General Stoletov Blvd., in the area of Prof. Dr. Stoyan Kirkovich University Hospital.

Let us show solidarity and help. Donated blood saves lives!"

Here is what the BFU said:

"The Bulgarian Football Union extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died in the serious road accidents on the Trakia Motorway today.

At this tragic moment, the football community stands in solidarity with everyone affected by the tragedy.

We wish strength and courage to the victims’ loved ones, as well as a speedy and full recovery to all those injured.

We appeal to everyone who is able to donate blood at the blood center of Dr. Ivan Seliminski Hospital in Sliven."