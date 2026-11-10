Stefan Bradl surprises with prediction: Marc Marquez may quit MotoGP after another world title

Marc Marquez’s former Moto2 rival Stefan Bradl suggested that the Spanish rider could end his MotoGP racing career if he wins the world title this season.

Marquez is close to triumph in the premier class, which would be the eighth of his career. According to Bradl, such an achievement could prove decisive for the Spaniard’s future and persuade him to retire while he is still at the top.

That would be a surprising turn of events, especially given the fact that earlier this year the rider signed a new two-year contract with Ducati.

“The question is when Marc will feel that he has achieved everything he wanted,” Bradl told ServusTV after the Qatar Grand Prix, as quoted by Speedweek.

“I think that if he wins the title now and overtakes Valentino Rossi in the number of world titles, this could prove to be the decisive moment for him. I have the feeling that he will then say to himself: “Okay, that was everything,” and decide to end his career while he is still at the top.

Not many athletes have managed to retire while they were at the peak of their abilities,” added the former German racer.

For now, this is only Bradl’s assumption, while Marquez has a valid contract with Ducati for the next two seasons.