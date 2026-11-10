Iraq Grounded Iranian National Team’s Plane Over US Sanctions

Iraqi authorities did not allow the plane carrying Iran’s national football team to land at Basra Airport. The reason was US sanctions against Iranian airlines, Reuters reports.

According to information from a source quoted by an official at the Iranian consulate in Basra, the plane was forced to return to Iran, where it landed at Abadan Airport. From there, the footballers will continue their journey to Basra by bus or other ground transport.

The Iranian national team is due to take part in a four-team friendly tournament to be held in Iraq. In addition to the hosts and Iran, the national teams of Lebanon and Palestine will also participate in the competition.

Iran’s first match is scheduled for November 14 against Palestine, while on November 17 the team will face the hosts, Iraq.

The United States imposed sanctions on Iranian airlines and organizations linked to the aviation sector on September 8. Subsequently, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the restrictions could also affect airports and companies that service Iranian aircraft.

At the end of September, Iraq had already taken measures by suspending flights operated by Iranian airlines to several of its airports.