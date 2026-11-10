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Madlen Radukanova announced joyful news

Madlen Radukanova announced joyful news

The “golden girl” is set to become a mother for the second time

Nov 10, 2026 23:05 60

Madlen Radukanova announced joyful news - 1
Pavel Kovachev Pavel Kovachev Author at Fakti.bg

One of Bulgaria’s “golden girls” in rhythmic gymnastics – Madlen Radukanova, shared wonderful news with her followers on social media. She and her husband – judoka Bozhidar Temelkov, are expecting their second child.

The family, which already has a 2-year-old daughter named Karina, revealed the baby’s gender through a video from the beach, captioned: “Baby No. 2 is on the way and it’s… a BOY”.

Madlen Radukanova will remain forever in the history of Bulgarian sport as part of the legendary rhythmic gymnastics ensemble that won the historic Olympic title at the Tokyo Games (held in 2021).