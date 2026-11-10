Marek part ways with coach Angelo Kyuchukov

Marek have parted ways with head coach Angelo Kyuchukov. The club legend will remain with the Dupnitsa-based team, but will return to his work at the youth academy. The name of the new manager will be announced shortly.

The first training session following the decision was led by assistant coach Svetoslav Georgiev. He was also part of Kyuchukov's staff when the former midfielder took charge of the first team.

„Angelo Kyuchukov is no longer Marek's head coach,“ the club announced. The management and the chairman of the Board of Directors, Ivaylo Pargov, thanked the specialist for his work, highlighting his dedication and professionalism.

Kyuchukov took charge of Marek during the spring half of last season in the Second League. According to the club's management, he took over the team at a difficult moment and managed to stabilize it.

The former midfielder made more than 300 appearances for Marek and is one of the iconic figures in the history of football in Dupnitsa. After stepping down as head coach, he will continue to pass on his experience to the academy's young footballers.

Kyuchukov took over the team in March 2026 after Tancho Kalpakov's resignation. When he was appointed, the club tasked him with stabilizing the squad and providing the necessary motivation through to the end of the Second League season. Svetoslav Georgiev remained on his staff as assistant coach.

Marek described Kyuchukov as an „iconic person, footballer and coach“ and confirmed that their parting applies only to the coaching position. Until a new head coach is appointed, training will be led by the current assistant, Svetoslav Georgiev.