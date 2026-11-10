Stefano Sensi ahead of Mohamed Salah in the Conference League

UEFA paid special attention to Stefano Sensi’s strong performances for CSKA in the league phase of the Conference League. The Italian midfielder is the tournament’s assist leader after setting up three goals in the Reds’ first three matches.

“No player has more assists in the Conference League so far this season than Stefano Sensi,” the European football governing body wrote in a post accompanied by a photo of the midfielder.

Behind the CSKA player, with two assists each, are Trabzonspor star Mohamed Salah and nine other players.

Despite Sensi’s individual achievement, the Bulgarian side are still looking for their first win in the competition and have just one point. CSKA lost 1–2 to Monaco and Panathinaikos, while their match against Nordsjælland ended in a 2–2 draw.

The Italian provided one assist in each of the three matches. Against Monaco, he set up Zvarc’s goal; against Nordsjælland, he played Santiago Godoy through for his first goal; and against Panathinaikos, he delivered a corner for Dinis Almeida.

Among the players with two assists are Alban Ajeti and Daniel Dos Santos of Lugano, Oscar Gloukh of Ajax, Carlos Mora and Alexandru Cicâldău of Universitatea Craiova, Luka Juričić of Borac Banja Luka, Ibrahim Osman of Brighton, Mohamed Salah of Trabzonspor, Andrews Tete of Panathinaikos and Daouda Weidmann of Tottenham.

Thus, Sensi has become one of the competition’s most prominent names in terms of assists, while UEFA’s recognition is further proof of his influence on CSKA’s play.