Mirra Andreeva reveals the secret behind her composure: She draws inspiration from Federer before every match

Mirra Andreeva made an impressive start to her campaign in the singles competition at the WTA Finals. Despite the considerable pressure, which she admitted to feeling after the match, the 19-year-old Russian produced an excellent performance and lost just four games in her emphatic victory over Elina Svitolina.

After the match, Conchita Martínez’s pupil appeared in the Tennis Channel studio, where she revealed how difficult it had been to control her emotions. “You have no idea how nervous I was today. Probably as nervous as I was before the Roland Garros final,” Andreeva said.

The young tennis player admitted that her legs had been trembling with every step at the beginning, while her hand had been moving uncontrollably when serving. Nevertheless, she managed to remain composed and not allow her nerves to affect her performance.

“I’m very pleased with the way I controlled my nerves, because it was not easy at all,” the Russian commented.

One of the most interesting moments in the interview concerned Andreeva’s psychological preparation. In addition to working with a specialist, she also has an unusual ritual before every appearance on court – she watches the best moments from the legendary 2017 Australian Open final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“I already know almost every point by heart because I play these highlights before every match,” she revealed.

Andreeva explained that watching the Swiss legend’s game helps her find the necessary calm and strive for greater ease on court.

“When I watch Roger, I want to play with that kind of ease too. I want it to look as though nothing on the court can unsettle me,” the young player said.

She also looked back on the disappointment of 2025, when she was a reserve for the singles competition at the WTA Finals and managed to compete only in the doubles tournament alongside Diana Shnaider. That memory became an additional source of motivation during the current season.

“I tried to approach every match as though it were the last of my life, so I could collect the necessary points and qualify. I’m extremely happy that the long season paid off,” Andreeva said.

Regarding the pressure, she quoted the famous phrase of legend Billie Jean King: “Pressure is a privilege.” The Russian knows that excitement will be part of her career, but she intends to turn it into an advantage.

After her convincing start, Andreeva is already turning her attention to the next major test – a clash with Aryna Sabalenka.