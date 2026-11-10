Real Madrid close to signing wonderkid JJ Gabriel, but have concerns about his entourage

Real Madrid are on the verge of signing 16-year-old striker JJ Gabriel from Manchester United. However, talks between the parties are not proceeding smoothly, as representatives of the Spanish club have reservations about the young footballer’s family circle and the way his career is being managed.

According to journalist Samuel Luckhurst, as cited by the British tabloid “The Sun”, Real Madrid are closely monitoring the influence the teenager’s father, Joe Okeroyle, has over decisions about his future. He is described as being extremely demanding when it comes to his son’s development.

The publication also reports that the father has been involved in disputes on social media related to the young striker’s football career. His public appearances have also attracted the attention of the Madrid club’s management.

Additional questions were raised by a statement from Gabriel himself, who described winning the Ballon d’Or as his biggest dream. According to “The Sun”, such ambitions have caught the attention of the Bernabéu, given the huge media spotlight already surrounding the just 16-year-old talent.

Manchester United made serious efforts to keep the striker at Old Trafford. According to the report, the club offered his family a private box at its future stadium, provided him with the number 77 shirt and prepared a strategy to build Gabriel into a recognizable personality and football brand.

The “Red Devils” had also planned to include the youngster in the squad for the match against Brighton. Gabriel, however, had already informed the club of his desire to leave before the game took place.

The expected transfer fee is no more than £350,000 – a relatively modest sum for a footballer regarded as one of the most promising talents of his generation.

Real Madrid continue to work on finalizing the deal, with several formalities reportedly remaining. Meanwhile, Manchester United are considering whether to take legal action in connection with the young striker’s departure.