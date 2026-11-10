Gianni Infantino Could Be Called Before Congress Over Donald Trump

FIFA President Gianni Infantino could be called before the U.S. Congress as part of an investigation into his relationship with President Donald Trump. The possible hearing could take place in January 2027 if Democrats gain control of both chambers following the midterm elections, The Daily Telegraph reports, as cited by rbc.ru.

The investigation was launched in July by Democrat Jamie Raskin, who is vice chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. He requested from FIFA all documents concerning the organization’s contacts with Trump, his administration and the Trump Organization family business. According to the publication, Raskin has still not received the requested materials.

If the balance of power in Congress changes, Raskin could become chairman of the Judiciary Committee. This would give him the power to demand documents and summon witnesses under the committee’s authority. At present, this concerns a possible future summons, not an officially announced appearance by Infantino.

One of the reasons for the investigation is the case involving U.S. national team player Folarin Balogun during the 2026 World Cup. He received a red card in the round-of-32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but his suspension was overturned following a phone call between Trump and Infantino.

The FIFA president said the decision had been made by an independent disciplinary committee. However, the case was included in the list of episodes over which Raskin requested information about relations between FIFA and the U.S. administration.

Attention on the ties between Trump and Infantino intensified during the draw for the World Cup in Washington on December 5, 2025. At the time, the U.S. president received a peace award established by FIFA.

The federation explained that the award was intended for “individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions in the name of peace.” The award had not been approved in advance by the FIFA Council, and no nominations, jury or selection criteria had been announced.

The investigation also covers plans to sell part of the World Cup’s commercial rights to an entity linked to Joshua Kushner, the brother of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. FIFA abandoned the idea following criticism.