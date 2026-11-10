Lazio tie Benito Mussolini’s great-grandson down until 2031

Lazio have officially announced the contract extension of right-back Romano Floriani Mussolini. The new deal between the 23-year-old footballer and the Rome-based club runs until the summer of 2031.

The defender is the great-grandson of former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, which often attracts additional attention to his name beyond his footballing performances.

“Extending my contract with these colors is a source of immense pride for me. It is additional motivation to always give my best. Forza Lazio!”, Mussolini said in a statement released by the club’s press office.

The footballer came through Lazio’s youth academy and joined the senior squad in 2021. He subsequently gained experience with Pescara, Juve Stabia and Cremonese, where he played on loan.

During the current season, Mussolini has been given opportunities in the “Eagles’” first team. He has already made 11 Serie A appearances, scoring one goal.

With the new contract, the Rome-based club have shown that they are counting on the defender as part of their long-term plans.