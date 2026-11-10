Alcaraz and Zverev confirm participation in the 2027 Laver Cup

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev are the first confirmed participants in Team Europe for the 2027 Laver Cup. The tournament’s landmark 10th edition will take place from September 24 to 26 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

For 23-year-old Alcaraz, this will be his fourth appearance in the competition. The Spaniard made his debut in 2024 and has since established himself as one of the leading players in the European team.

Zverev will be taking part for the eighth time. The German holds the Laver Cup records for points won – 26 – and singles-match victories – eight.

Both were part of the European team that won the trophy in 2026. In London, Team Europe, led by captain Yannick Noah, defeated Team World 13:5.

Zverev secured the decisive point with a victory over Learner Tien. For the German, this was the fourth match of his career in which he clinched the title for Europe in the tournament.

Following the success in London, Europe has six Laver Cup titles, while Team World has won the competition three times. The tournament pits six tennis players from Europe against six representatives of the rest of the world.

The next edition will be hosted by Intuit Dome – the home arena of the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association. The matches will be played over three days, and the team that first reaches 13 points will win the trophy.