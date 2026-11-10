Aleks and Moni Nikolov Lead Lube to an Unbeaten Start in Italy

Aleksandar and Simeon Nikolov continue their strong performances in Italy’s Super League. The Bulgarian internationals helped Cucine Lube Civitanova defeat Allianz Milano 3:0 away from home in a fifth-round match and record their fifth consecutive victory since the start of the season.

The match ended after 72 minutes, with sets of 25:18, 25:19 and 25:14. Aleksandar Nikolov scored 11 points, while his brother Simeon added 6. Giovanni Maria Gargiulo was Lube’s top scorer with 13 points. Georgi Tatarov came on as a substitute for Milano and finished with one point.

After the first five rounds, Aleksandar Nikolov has 98 points and an average of 5.76 points per set. In terms of total points scored, he ranks fourth in the Italian league, while his average scoring rate places him among the leading players in the championship.

Ahead of him in the overall standings are Perugia’s Ferre Reggers with 104 points, Cuneo’s Nathan Ferral with 103 and Milano’s Basil Dermo with 99. Nikolov is Lube’s top scorer after the five matches played.

Simeon Nikolov tops the individual rankings among setters in the Super League. The 19-year-old volleyball player started as a starter against Milano and, in addition to his six points, orchestrated Lube’s attack in the convincing victory.

In the fifth round, Simeon was the highest-scoring player in his position. According to the statistics of the Italian Volleyball League, he is establishing himself as one of the leading setters in the championship in his first season with the Civitanova team.

With their victory over Milano, Cucine Lube Civitanova moved to 15 points and sit at the top of the standings after five rounds. The team remains unbeaten in the championship, with a run of five victories.

Lube’s next league match is at home against Tinet Prata di Pordenone on November 22. Before that, the team will compete in the final four of the Italian Super Cup, where they will face Rana Verona on November 14 in Parma.