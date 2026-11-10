Former Germany international Mesut Özil has been added to the “Myrotvorets” database following comments in support of the return of Russian clubs and national teams to international football. The information published about him lists seven grounds related to alleged support for Russian aggression against Ukraine and the dissemination of Russian propaganda messages.

The reason was a statement made by Özil in Istanbul following an exhibition match between veterans of Istanbul Başakşehir and Zenit St. Petersburg. The game, which ended 3:2 in favour of the Turkish side, was part of the 19th edition of the “Verona” Eurasian Economic Forum.

“I hope that from now on they will put this double standard aside and treat everyone in the same way,” Özil said after pointing out that Russian teams have been sanctioned, while Israeli teams continue to take part in international competitions. The quote was reported by media outlets covering the event.

The grounds cited against Özil include propaganda for war, public support for Russian aggression and the killing of Ukrainian citizens, participation in acts of humanitarian aggression against Ukraine, and the manipulation of information of public interest.

The list also includes the dissemination of Russian propaganda narratives, participation in information and propaganda campaigns by the Russian aggressor, and a restated claim of public support for Russian aggression. These descriptions are positions of the organisation maintaining the database, not judicial findings.

“Myrotvorets” is a non-governmental project that publishes data on individuals it considers a threat to Ukraine’s interests. The inclusion of a person in the database does not mean that they have been charged by a Ukrainian court or that a conviction has been issued.

Özil is among the most recognisable German footballers of his generation. He played for Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, after which he moved to Arsenal. He represented the London club until 2021, and subsequently played for Fenerbahçe and Istanbul Başakşehir.

His career ended in March 2023. At club level, he made 645 appearances, while for Germany he recorded 92 caps and scored 23 goals. Özil was part of the squad that won the World Cup in 2014.

Russian clubs and national teams have been excluded from tournaments under the auspices of FIFA and UEFA since February 2022, following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At present, there is no information that Özil has received a legal sanction in connection with his inclusion in the database.

Sources: fakty.com.ua, metaratings.ru, en.royanews.tv