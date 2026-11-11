Zidane will be without another striker due to injury

Marcus Thuram has withdrawn from the France squad for the final two matches of the Nations League group stage. The Inter striker has suffered a right hamstring injury and will not play against Italy and Turkey.

Thuram did not take part in France’s training session on Monday because of a physical problem. His condition did not improve after treatment, and further examinations confirmed that he needed to leave the camp.

France head coach Zinedine Zidane called up Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi to replace him. For the 20-year-old striker, this is his first call-up to the “Les Bleus” squad.

Thuram has made 35 appearances and scored three goals for France. He was given the opportunity to return to the national team following the absences of Ousmane Dembélé, Esteban Lepaul and Maghnes Akliouche. The striker was not included in Zidane’s first squad at the end of September.

France top Group A1 with three wins and one draw. The team have two matches remaining in the group stage and are in a strong position to qualify for the quarter-finals.

The first of the remaining matches is against Italy in Milan on November 12. Three days later, France will host Turkey in Bordeaux. Thuram’s absence further limits Zidane’s options in attack ahead of the decisive fixtures.