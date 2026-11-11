Icardi and Wanda Nara embroiled in a new family dispute

Mauro Icardi has been banned for 45 days from approaching or contacting his daughter following a report by Wanda Nara alleging violence. The incident began on November 6 at the footballer’s home in Nordelta, near Buenos Aires, and led to police intervention.

According to the complaint filed by Nara with the prosecutor’s office in Tigre, the child had been locked in her room and sought help using a computer device. Nara went to Icardi’s home, where a heated conflict broke out between the two. Police teams and medical assistance arrived at the scene.

An investigation has been launched into the alleged infliction of bodily harm. The claims about what happened are subject to verification and do not constitute established guilt. According to the information released, police requested the device from which the distress message had been sent.

The court in Tigre has banned Icardi from approaching the child for 45 days. The restriction also includes a ban on contact by phone, text messages, social media or through third parties.

Publications in Argentine media report that the footballer must not come within 300 metres of the home where the child lives, or of other places where she may be. One publication also mentions a separate ban on coming within 100 metres of the child herself. In the event of a violation, the court warned of a possible investigation for disobeying a court order.

According to the police report cited by “Infobae”, the child was taken out of the home and examined by a medical team. The document states that no serious injuries were found, but additional tests were recommended because of a complaint of knee pain.

The footballer’s entourage rejected Nara’s claims. “Mauro Icardi has never hit his daughter,” said the statement issued hours after the incident. It also claimed that the emergency team had found no injuries and that the children had been drawn into a conflict between adults.

The investigation is ongoing, with the circumstances surrounding the report, the police intervention and the claims made by both sides still to be clarified.