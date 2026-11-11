PAOK announced when Despodov will return

Kiril Despodov is making progress in his recovery and is expected to be available to PAOK coach Alessio Lisci again after the international break. The Bulgarian captain is gradually increasing his workload, but no specific date has been announced for his return.

Despodov has not played for the Thessaloniki side since March 22, when he started in the 2:1 away win over Volos. After that match, the forward underwent surgery on his right toe and later also suffered a viral illness.

The period without club matches gives Despodov the opportunity to improve his physical condition and gradually return to match workloads. The aim is for him to be ready for PAOK’s matches in the Greek Super League and the Greek Cup.

„He is expected“ to be available after the break is the wording used to describe the Bulgarian’s condition. This means that his return to the squad and participation in a specific match will depend on his physical readiness and the decision of the coaching staff.

PAOK also expect to be able to count on Dimitris Pelkas after the break. The news about Despodov and Pelkas comes after the loss of Kristijan Jakic before the international break. If the two return to the squad, Lisci will have more options when selecting the team for the upcoming matches.