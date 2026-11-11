Kimi Antonelli Will Dye His Hair for the Title

Kimi Antonelli returned to his hometown of Bologna as the youngest Formula 1 world champion. The 20-year-old Italian is already considering how to fulfill his promise to the fans – to dye his hair after winning the title.

“I’m still not sure, and I don’t have much time, as I have to be in London as early as tomorrow for a commitment with Mercedes,” the driver told journalists in Bologna.

Antonelli is considering having one half of his hair dyed blue and red – the colors of Bologna. The other half could be dyed like the Italian flag. The idea is connected to a promise he made some time ago in the event of championship success.

After the celebrations at the track, Antonelli was thinking about more than just his new look. The driver revealed that the first thing he wants to do at home is eat a portion of tagliatelle prepared by his mother, Veronica.

“I missed our food. The food where I was isn’t the best,” Antonelli said.

The Italian became world champion after finishing third in the Mexican Grand Prix on November 1. In doing so, he broke the record for the youngest Formula 1 title holder.

His celebrations, however, will not last long. After returning to Italy, Antonelli must visit Mercedes’ base in London. He then plans to travel to San Marino, where he will meet friends and try to get some rest.

“It’s important to recharge my batteries before the next race in Las Vegas,” the champion added.

The official Formula 1 calendar schedules the race weekend in Las Vegas for November 19–21.