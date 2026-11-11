Balkan lose to PAOK in the EuroCup

Balkan lost to PAOK 56:79 at the Arena Botevgrad in a Group D game from the seventh round of the EuroCup. The Bulgarian champions suffered their sixth defeat in seven games, while the Thessaloniki side recorded their second consecutive win and fifth overall victory in the tournament.

PAOK started more confidently and took a 15:6 lead. The visitors held a 19:12 advantage after the first quarter, and by halftime the difference had grown to 21 points at 53:32.

Balkan were unable to find an answer to their opponents’ defense and offense in the third quarter either. PAOK built a 33-point lead at 72:39, and the score was 72:41 in favor of the Greek side before the final 10 minutes.

The hosts won the final quarter 15:7, but that did not change the outcome of the game. Balkan finished the match with just 4 three-pointers made from 20 attempts.

“We controlled the game for at least 36 minutes,” PAOK coach Andrea Trinchieri said after the game. He identified his team’s defense as the main factor behind the convincing victory.

Javante McCoy finished with 18 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists for the Botevgrad side. Sukhmail Mathon added 11 points and 6 rebounds.

Brian Tyree was PAOK’s top scorer with 25 points and 2 assists.

Balkan will return to National Basketball League action on November 13, when they host Lokomotiv Plovdiv. The Bulgarian champions’ next EuroCup game is on November 17 against German side Ulm, again in Botevgrad.