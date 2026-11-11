Igor Thiago to miss three matches after appeal rejected

Brentford have lost their appeal against Igor Thiago’s red card, the club announced. The Brazilian striker will therefore serve a three-match suspension and will be unavailable for the games against Everton, Manchester United and Arsenal.

The suspension was imposed after the match against Brighton, which Brentford lost 0-2. Thiago was sent off in the 23rd minute following an incident involving Chema Andrés. Michael Oliver initially showed him a yellow card, but after an extended review at the VAR monitor, the referee changed his decision and produced a red card.

Brentford challenged the three-match suspension, but the appeal was rejected. In its statement, the club confirmed: “The Brazilian striker’s suspension has been upheld and he will serve a three-match ban.” The decision means that Thiago will miss Brentford’s first match after the international break against Everton, as well as the subsequent games against Manchester United and Arsenal.

The striker, who is a former Ludogorets player, left his teammates a man down in the first half against Brighton. Until his suspension ends, Brentford will have to rely on another attacking option in three consecutive Premier League matches.