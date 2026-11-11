Bulgaria seeking first win over Croatia in 21 years

Bulgaria's women's national team begins the second stage of the qualifiers for the 2027 European Basketball Championship by hosting Croatia. The Group J first-round match will be played in Samokov at 16:00, with the game to be broadcast on bTV Action.

The Bulgarian team, coached by Tanya Gateva, won its group in the first phase of the qualifiers. The team has recorded four wins in its last five games and will look to start the second stage with a victory.

Croatia also won its group in the first phase. Stipe Bralic's team has three wins in its last five games.

However, the history of the rivalry favors the visitors. Croatia has won the last four games between the two teams. The most recent encounter was in 2022, when the Croatians won at home by 19 points.

Bulgaria's last victory over Croatia came in 2005. It was achieved in the additional qualifiers for the European Championship in Turkey.

Today's game marks the start of the new stage in the battle to qualify for EuroBasket 2027. Bulgaria and Croatia enter the match as group winners from the first phase.