Bulgaria secures 16 medals at European Kickboxing Championships

Bulgaria secured 16 medals at the European Kickboxing Championships for men and women in Skopje. The medals became a fact after 16 victories by the Bulgarian competitors on the second day of the championships, BTA reported.

Katrin Genkova and Anelia Todorova are advancing to the semifinals in two of the styles. Both will be seeking a place in the final in both Kick Light and Light Contact.

In the women’s Point Fighting competition, Monika Petrova defeated Elena Memu of Greece in the under-50 kg category. Aleksandra Georgieva prevailed over another representative of Greece in the under-60 kg category, while Hristina Andonova advanced after defeating a competitor from the Republic of Ireland in the under-65 kg category.

In the men’s competition, the semifinalists are Viktor Grozdanov in the under-63 kg category, Kristian Milushev in the under-69 kg category, Svetoslav Prokopov in the under-74 kg category and Nikolay Petrov in the under-79 kg category.

In Light Contact, Ivan Krastanov defeated Ibrahim Gveric of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the under-79 kg category. Kiril Iliev won against a representative of Moldova in the under-57 kg category. The two qualified for the semifinals and are already guaranteed medalists.

In Kick Light, Petyo Futlev eliminated Richard Torok of Hungary, Martin P. Dimitrov recorded a victory over Onur Ayaldız of Turkey, while Simeon Lyubomirov eliminated Perez Alias of Spain.

Before the bouts began, Bulgaria’s ambassador to the Republic of North Macedonia, Zhelyazko Radukov, welcomed part of the Bulgarian delegation at the embassy in Skopje. The meeting was attended by Mario Ivanov, president of the Bulgarian Kickboxing and Muay Thai Confederation, and Secretary-General Tsvetelina Slavova.

Radukov will support the Bulgarian competitors during their bouts on Thursday and Friday.