Van Dijk leaves his future at Liverpool open

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has left the question of his future at the club open. The Dutch defender’s contract expires in the summer of 2027, but he said he feels no pressure because there is no official information about a possible extension.

“I feel good. We’ll see. I’m not panicking at all. I want to keep playing and doing what I’m doing. We’ll see what this season brings,” Van Dijk said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Liverpool’s captain added that he is enjoying the current campaign and did not rule out any option for the next stage of his career.

“For now, I’m enjoying it massively. If it continues like this, let it be this way. Otherwise, I’ll go somewhere else. There is nothing to announce at the moment, but that doesn’t mean I’m under any stress or anything like that,” Van Dijk said.

The statement does not constitute confirmation that the defender will leave Liverpool. It only shows that, at present, there is no announced agreement on a new contract and that the footballer is considering the possibility of continuing his career away from Anfield.

The defender will not be available to the Netherlands national team for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches. The reason is an injury that has led to his withdrawal from the squad.

The Netherlands are due to play Greece and Germany in the tournament. Van Dijk’s absence comes at a time when he continues to serve as captain of both the national team and Liverpool.

Van Dijk joined the English club in January 2018 and became one of the key players in the squad. For now, he has not announced a decision about his future, and whether he stays or leaves will depend on how negotiations with the club develop.