Barcelona and Brazil to limit Raphinha’s minutes

“Barcelona” and the Brazilian Football Confederation have agreed on a plan to manage Raphinha’s playing time in the national team’s two November matches. The aim is to reduce the strain on the forward and limit the risk of another injury, Globo reports.

Raphinha has suffered three muscle injuries while playing for Brazil in 2026. The latest came in September, when he felt discomfort in the back of his right thigh during the friendly against Australia, which Brazil won 4–2. He was substituted at half-time, and a medical examination found mild muscle swelling. The player was subsequently released from the squad and returned to “Barcelona”.

Raphinha’s physical condition has also been a topic of discussion for Barcelona coach Hansi Flick. The German has expressed a desire for the forward’s playing time with the national team to be limited in order to prevent another problem.

On 8 November, the Brazilian played a full 90 minutes for the first time since the injury he suffered in September. He started in the victory for “Barcelona”, who beat “Atlético Madrid” 2–1 in the 12th round of La Liga.

Raphinha has made 14 appearances for the Catalan club in all competitions this season. The forward has scored 19 goals and provided 3 assists.

Raphinha joined Brazil’s camp in Singapore on 10 November. Carlo Ancelotti’s team will face Japan on 14 November, and three days later will play Singapore. Both matches will be held in Singapore. The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed the dates and opponents for the national team’s final matches of 2026.

According to Globo, “Barcelona” and the federation have reached an understanding that Raphinha will be used more cautiously in these matches. The workload-management approach has already been applied during Brazil’s preparations in Singapore, where the player was spared full training after his club match.