Rilski Sportist host Sporting in the FIBA Europe Cup

Rilski Sportist host Sporting Lisbon in the sixth round of Group C of the FIBA Europe Cup regular season. The game in Samokov tips off at 20:00.

The Samokov side enter the game in sixth and last place in the standings. Lyubomir Kirov’s team have suffered four defeats in the tournament and are still without a home win, having lost both of their games in front of their own fans so far.

Rilski Sportist have recorded two wins in their last five competitive games. The most recent came in the National Basketball League against Politehnika, 95–65.

The Portuguese side sit third in the group with three wins and two defeats. Sporting have one win and two losses away from home, while in their last five games in all competitions they have recorded two victories.

The first game between the two teams this season was played in Lisbon and ended in a 79–75 overtime win for the hosts. Sporting therefore already have the head-to-head advantage, while Rilski Sportist will be looking for revenge at “Arena SamELion”.

“Riletsо” have lost both of their home games in the competition so far.