Spartak Pleven visit TalTech in the ENBL

Spartak Pleven visit Estonian side TalTech in a Group B match in the men’s European North Basketball League. The game in Tallinn starts at 18:30 Bulgarian time.

The Bulgarian team, coached by Zeljko Lukajic, are sole leaders in the standings with three wins and one loss. Spartak have already won their only away game in the tournament, beating Filingen 79:54.

The hosts are third with two wins and two defeats. Alar Varrak’s side have won both of their home games so far in the competition.

TalTech have beaten Filingen and Donar Groningen at home. The upcoming game will be the first between the Estonian and Bulgarian teams.

For Spartak Pleven, the match is an opportunity to retain top spot and record a second away win in the European North Basketball League. The team enter the game with a 3:1 record, while TalTech are 2:2.