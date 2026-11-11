Kiril Despodov turns 30 while going through the longest absence of his career so far. The Bulgarian international has not played in an official match since 22 March 2026, but after surgery and an extended rehabilitation period, he has now resumed full training with PAOK.

Despodov was born on 11 November 1996 in Kresna. He began his career at the Litex Lovech football academy, making his professional debut at the age of 15 years and seven months. In 2016, he moved to CSKA, where his strong performances earned him his first Bulgarian Footballer of the Year award in 2018.

His career then continued in Italy. Despodov joined Cagliari for €4 million and later played on loan for Austrian club Sturm Graz. In October 2020, he returned to Bulgaria and joined Ludogorets.

With the Razgrad club, Despodov won three consecutive league titles, as well as the Bulgarian Cup and Bulgarian Super Cup. Between 2021 and 2024, he was named Bulgarian Footballer of the Year four times in a row.

In the autumn of 2023, the winger moved to PAOK for €3.5 million. In his first season in Thessaloniki, he became a Greek champion. Despodov remains one of the key figures and the captain of the Bulgarian national team.

His prolonged absence is linked to a chronic problem with a bone in his big toe. After rehabilitation and medication failed to produce a lasting result, Despodov underwent surgery in May.

The procedure ruled him out of PAOK's decisive matches in the summer and autumn, as well as Bulgaria's national team games. The Bulgarian National Television reported that after the surgery, the footballer underwent rehabilitation, began training on a reduced schedule at the end of September, and resumed normal team training in October.

Despodov is expected to be ready to play after the international break. PAOK's friendly against Partizan on 14 November has been mentioned as a possible first match. Eight days later, the Thessaloniki side are scheduled to face Kifisia for the Greek Super Cup.