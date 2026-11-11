AEK want to part ways with Bulgarian defender Martin Georgiev, according to reports in Greece. The Athens club is the same side that eliminated “Levski” on the road to the Champions League after a 4–0 victory—the “Blues’” heaviest defeat of the season.

According to the report, the 21-year-old right-back has failed to establish himself in the squad, and coach Marko Nikolić will not be counting on him. Since the start of the season, Georgiev has made two substitute appearances in the Greek league and two more in the national cup.

The Bulgarian defender has made a total of six appearances for AEK, scoring one goal. He has played four matches for Bulgaria’s senior national team.

Georgiev joined AEK from “Slavia” for €2 million in December 2025. He signed a contract with the Athens club until 2030, but his limited involvement this season has cast doubt over his future with the team.