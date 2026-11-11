Bellingham admits: I can’t cook or drive

Jude Bellingham has played almost 400 football matches, but admits that he still does not feel as confident off the pitch. The Real Madrid and England midfielder revealed that he cannot cook or drive.

“I can’t cook, I can’t drive,” Bellingham said in an interview with Vogue. He explained that he feels mature in football because of the experience he has gained, but in everyday life he relies on the people around him.

These include his friends, family, chef, cleaner and mother. Bellingham links this to the rhythm of professional sport and the fact that he works every day and all day long.

“I’m good at playing football, but not quite as good at everything else,” the midfielder said. He added that when he gets home, he probably has not had the opportunity to learn some of the simplest household tasks.

Nevertheless, Bellingham does not view these shortcomings as permanent. The footballer says there will still be time and opportunity for him to master these skills.

The admission comes against the backdrop of an active season for the 23-year-old footballer. During the 2026/27 season, he has played 16 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing four assists. Bellingham thus describes his daily life off the pitch as an area in which he still has more to learn, while his football career continues to occupy most of his time.