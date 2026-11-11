Manuel Neuer plans to end his career

Manuel Neuer plans to end his football career after the end of the season, Sky Sport reports. The 40-year-old Bayern goalkeeper is under contract until the end of the current campaign, and according to the report, he has no intention of continuing his professional career after that.

Neuer suffered a partial tendon tear during the match against Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner with Germany is expected to return to the pitch in January.

The goalkeeper joined Bayern in 2011 from Schalke 04 and became one of the iconic figures in the club’s history. With the Bavarians, he won 13 German league titles, six domestic cups and two Champions League trophies.

Neuer was part of the Germany national team that won the 2014 World Cup. If he ends his career after the end of the season, he will leave football after 15 years at Bayern and after one of the most successful periods for a goalkeeper in German club football.