Bulgaria international set to part ways with Levski

Petko Hristov is set to part ways with Levski during the winter transfer window. The Bulgaria international returned to Gerena in the summer on loan from Italian club Spezia, but has received limited playing time so far.

Hristov has not played a single minute in the First League and was not registered for Levski’s matches in European club competitions. His only appearance in the blue shirt came in the 2–0 victory over Spartak Pleven in the Bulgarian Cup, when the defender played the full 90 minutes. The Levski academy graduate is on loan from Spezia until the end of the 2026 calendar year. The two clubs have agreed on an option to extend the loan until the summer of 2027, should Levski’s management wish to do so.

There is still no clarity as to whether he will return to Spezia or seek a new club during the winter transfer window. Levski signed nine players during the summer transfer window. While some of the new arrivals established themselves in coach Julio Velasquez’s squad, Hristov remained outside the first-team plans.

Among the other summer signings who could also leave Gerena in January are Heverton and Adrian Raichev.