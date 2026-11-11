German referee to officiate Bulgaria–Iceland match

German referee Florian Badstübner will officiate the Nations League match between Bulgaria and Iceland. The game is on Friday, November 13, at 21:45 at Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv. The match is part of Group C/4 of the tournament.

Badstübner's assistants will be his compatriots Christoph Günsch and Philipp Hüwe. Robin Braun will be the fourth official.

The video assistant referee system will be overseen by Sören Storks, with Benjamin Cortus serving as his VAR assistant. The referee observer is Albanian Sokol Jareci, while Renata Tomášová of Slovakia will be the match delegate.

Before the fifth round, Iceland lead the group with 8 points. The Bulgarian national team will be looking for points at home before the final match of the campaign against Estonia on November 16.