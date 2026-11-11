Juventus planning major overhaul of goalkeeper position, targeting young Frosinone talent

Juventus are preparing major changes to their squad for the summer of 2027, with the club’s plans including parting ways with three of the four goalkeepers at the club. According to a report by the Italian publication „Tuttosport“, the only player certain of his future is Guglielmo Vicario, who arrived in Turin in the summer and quickly established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper.

Among the players who will not remain with the „Bianconeri“ is Kamil Grabara. The Polish goalkeeper will return to Wolfsburg after suffering a serious injury in September. Juventus are expected not to activate the option to sign him permanently, which is worth €11.5 million.

Brazilian goalkeeper Norberto Neto, who is 37 and joined the club on loan, will also not continue his career in Turin. The situation is similar for third-choice goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio, who is also 37 and is unlikely to be offered a contract extension.

Lorenzo Palmizani of Frosinone figures in Juventus’ plans to revamp their goalkeeping department. The 22-year-old Italian has been on the Turin club’s radar since the summer, and according to reports in the local press, the two sides have even reached a verbal agreement over a transfer next year.

„Tuttosport“ also envisages another possibility – Juventus could accelerate negotiations and sign Palmizani as early as the winter transfer window. Under such a scenario, the young goalkeeper could remain at Frosinone until the end of the season before joining the „Old Lady“.