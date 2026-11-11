Nikola Tsolov or Liam Lawson? Racing Bulls faces a key choice for 2027

The Formula 1 season is entering its final phase, and the teams are already turning their attention to the next campaign. Racing Bulls remains the only team that has yet to announce its final driver lineup for 2027, with Bulgarian talent Nikola Tsolov, New Zealander Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad among the contenders for the two seats.

Lindblad’s place is believed to be secure, leaving the team’s management facing a dilemma between Tsolov and Lawson.

The New Zealander has been performing strongly this season. He is ninth in the drivers’ championship and has made a significant contribution to Racing Bulls’ fifth place in the constructors’ standings. Nikola Tsolov, meanwhile, is enjoying an impressive Formula 2 campaign, sitting second in the standings and having already recorded several significant victories.

Despite Lawson’s good results, his future with the team has still not been officially confirmed. According to Italian publication Automoto.it, the reason is the interest shown by Red Bull’s senior management in Nikola Tsolov. The team chiefs want the Bulgarian to be given the opportunity to make his Formula 1 debut as early as 2027, so that his potential can be assessed at the highest level.

At the same time, Racing Bulls intends to retain Lawson, who has already established himself as an important part of the lineup. For Red Bull, however, the satellite team continues to be a key platform for developing young talent, and the prospect of Tsolov remaining outside Formula 1 is not being met with particular enthusiasm by the senior management.

Earlier this week, The Race reported that Lawson would receive a new contract. At Red Bull, however, they do not view him as a potential option for the senior team after the New Zealander lost his seat alongside Max Verstappen in 2025 after just two race weekends.

Thus, Red Bull’s decision will determine not only Racing Bulls’ future, but also whether Nikola Tsolov will get the chance to take the next major step in his career – making his Formula 1 debut.