Teddy Sheringham calls for Carrick to be replaced and criticizes two Manchester United players

Manchester United legend and former England international Teddy Sheringham has expressed serious concerns about the “Red Devils’” performances. The 60-year-old former striker believes Michael Carrick should be replaced as manager, while also criticizing goalkeeper Senne Lammens and striker Bryan Mbeumo.

Sheringham is convinced that the club’s management should already be holding talks with potential successors to Carrick, rather than merely surveying the market. In his view, Manchester United need a clear strategy, as the team continues to repeat the same mistakes.

“I would be surprised if United’s management are not currently negotiating with a replacement for Carrick. Not just sounding out who might be available, but already having a clear plan regarding whom they want and how to bring him in. How much longer do they need to wait? The team are 18th in the Premier League. I don’t want Michael Carrick to lose his job, but in this business you survive when there are signs of progress. And that is missing at United – the same mistakes are being repeated,” the former striker commented.

He also highlighted the lack of clarity in the team’s play, saying that the players often appear hesitant when deciding whether to press the opposition or drop back into defense.

Sheringham was particularly critical of goalkeeper Senne Lammens, whom he described as overly nervous. According to him, the goalkeeper’s mistakes put his teammates under additional pressure and constantly force them to defend.

The former England international also commented on the impact of Benjamin Šeško’s injury, emphasizing how important the striker’s role is to the team’s overall performance. He did not spare Bryan Mbeumo from criticism either, claiming that the player too often passes the ball backward instead of retaining possession and creating problems for the opposing defense.

“We used to say that a team is only as good as its two strikers. Now there is one striker, and if he is not doing his job – holding the ball up and keeping the opposition defenders under pressure – everything goes down the drain. Look at how many times the ball reaches Bryan Mbeumo and he simply passes it back.

Every position on the pitch is important, but when you have problems with the goalkeeper and the striker, things simply cannot work out. The whole team suffers. I’m sure that if Šeško had not been injured, Manchester would not be in the relegation zone,” Sheringham added.