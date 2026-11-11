Paulo Dybala returns to training

Roma are resuming training after the short break given to the players following the 3:0 victory over Sassuolo. Gian Piero Gasperini’s team are beginning preparations for their away match against Parma on November 21, with the main news surrounding the squad related to Paulo Dybala’s recovery.

The Argentine forward missed the match against Sassuolo due to a calf injury. According to the Italian media, Dybala is now close to making a full recovery and will gradually resume training with the first team. He is expected to be available for the match at “Ennio Tardini”, but the final decision will depend on his response during training in the coming days.

Goalkeeper Mile Svilar’s recovery is also progressing positively. He is due to undergo another check-up after suffering a stress fracture to the fifth toe of his right foot. Devyne Rensch is also working towards a return, but according to Italian reports, it is more likely that the Dutchman will be ready for the match against Paris Saint-Germain on November 25 rather than for the away game against Parma.

After three days off, Roma’s players are returning to work at Trigoria. Some of the squad are on international duty, while the rest will train under Gasperini during the break.

The victory over Sassuolo was Roma’s third consecutive win in Serie A and came after the 2:3 defeat to Manchester United in the Champions League. After the win over Sassuolo, Gasperini stressed that the team had maintained its style and found different ways to score goals.

“This year we have definitely improved our ability to score goals,” Gasperini told Sky Sport Italia.

The coach also noted that Roma had played nine matches in 27 days, which made the short break important for the players’ recovery and for the preparation of those absent due to injury.

Roma’s first match after the international break will be the away game against Parma on November 21. Four days later, the Rome-based side will play Paris Saint-Germain in Paris in a league-phase Champions League match. The fixture between the two teams is scheduled for November 25.

Before the break, Roma occupy one of the leading positions in the Italian championship, but in Europe they have suffered two defeats – against Real Madrid and Manchester United. The returns of Dybala and Svilar would give Gasperini additional options ahead of a series of important matches.