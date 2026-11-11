Ioannis Pittas adamant: I feel great at CSKA and want to stay abroad

CSKA striker Ioannis Pittas said that he feels very good at the Bulgarian club and is not currently considering a return to the Cypriot league. Despite interest in him from his homeland, the footballer wants to continue his career abroad.

The Cyprus international spoke to the media in his homeland after joining the national team for the upcoming Nations League matches. He also commented on the possibility of playing in Limassol again, where he was born.

“Limassol is my home, and it is important that we are returning there with the national team. At this stage of my career, however, I feel good where I am and want to stay abroad. The future will show what happens,” Pittas said.

The striker stressed that he is pleased with his development at CSKA and with the team’s position in the league. He admitted that his goal in the convincing 3–0 victory over Levski in the derby had a positive effect on his confidence.

“CSKA are top of the league and I feel excellent. We are in a good situation, and the goal I scored against Levski gave me additional confidence,” the Cyprus international said.

Pittas’ words are a clear sign that, for now, the striker prefers to continue his stay in Bulgaria and is in no hurry to return to Cypriot football.